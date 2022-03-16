Two Campbell County residents were among the 20 COVID-19 related deaths recorded by the Wyoming Department of Health on Tuesday as new cases and hospitalizations continue to fall.
One death was of an older adult Campbell County woman who lived in a long-term care facility and died in March. She had health conditions putting her at an increased risk of severe illness related to COVID-19.
The other Campbell County death involved an older adult man who died in February. He was also a resident of a long-term care facility with health conditions putting him at increased risk, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
There have now been 143 COVID-19 related deaths recorded in the county and 1,769 deaths statewide.
The 21 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Wyoming as of Tuesday was the lowest patient count since April 25, 2020, according to Wyoming Department of Health hospital data.
The number of active cases in Campbell County fell to 6 on Tuesday as the statewide number of active cases was below 100.
Here are the latest numbers:
CAMPBELL COUNTY NUMBERS
- Fully vaccinated Campbell County populations (as of March 14):
- All county residents: 28.83%
- Children (5-11): 3.8%
- Adolescents (12-17): 14.94%
- Adults (18 and older): 37.14%
- Seniors (65 and older): 66.69%
- Number of new confirmed cases: 1
- Number of probables: 1,162
- Number of confirmed cases in last 14 days: 28
- Confirmed total since pandemic began: 10,912
- Number of active cases: 6
- State numbers do not specify vaccination status
- Recoveries: 11,924
- New deaths: 2
- Overall deaths: 143
- Hospitalizations today: 1 (as of March 15)
WYOMING NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 64
- Number of probables: 32,944
- Number of confirmed cases in last 14 days: 557
- Total confirmed since pandemic began: 122,871
- Number of active cases: 85
- New deaths: 20
- Overall deaths: 1,769
- Hospitalizations today: 21 (as of March 15)
