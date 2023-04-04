As the Campbell County Commission continues to go over the properties that the county owns, that could lead to some departments moving locations.
During a workshop with the county Public Works department last week, the commissioners went over possible uses for the old Road and Bridge buildings along 4J Road.
The VFW recently entered into a lease agreement with the county for some space in the old administration building, but there still is a lot of space that’s available.
Currently, those buildings are mostly used by county departments and the Sheriff’s Office for storage.
The University of Wyoming extension office is currently located in the basement of the George Amos Memorial Building. If it moved to the old Road and Bridge facility, it might work out better for everyone.
“It’s worked fine for the office, but when you start getting into the classes and activities they do, it’s kind of small,” said Bill Beastrom, the county’s facilities manager.
Many people that use the extension office are from the agricultural community, Beastrom added, and parking a pickup and trailer on Gillette Avenue can be a challenge.
The old Road and Bridge space would alleviate these issues, and with some remodeling, the extension office could have meeting space for after hours.
Right now, it’s having to share the George Amos Memorial Building with the courts system, which uses the building from time to time for trials and jury selection.
Visitation and Advocacy Center
County administrative director Denton Knapp said the city has the interest in moving Visitation and Advocacy Center from its current location at 300 Carey Avenue.
VAC, formerly known as CASA, serves more than 1,000 Campbell County children annually and provides a number of services to families with custody issues and to families facing allegations of abuse and neglect.
The county owns a residential lot along Warren Avenue that the city is interested in as a potential location for the VAC, Knapp said. Right now there is a house on the property that would need to be moved or torn down.
“That’s going to have to be a discussion we have with the city,” said Commissioner Colleen Faber. “Would they build a new building?”
Knapp said the city would.
Its proximity to the courthouse works well for VAC, which does a lot of work with the courts system.
Capital budget
The county departments have requested a number of capital projects in the upcoming fiscal year. These projects will be ranked in terms of priority.
Public Works Director Matt Olsen said the approach may be to pick and choose which projects to do, rather than cut it off at a random number.
Faber said she hopes the county can sell some of these properties to help pay for these capital improvements.
“I think we’re getting closer to identifying a few (properties) to start the process,” she said.
