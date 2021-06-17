Five new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Campbell County on Wednesday, raising its active case count to 39.
There have now been 4,605 confirmed, 539 probable and 5,041 recovered cases in Campbell County since the pandemic began, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
The 14-day rolling positivity rate in the county has declined since spiking to 11.18% on May 24, falling to 3.85% as of Wednesday.
Here are the latest COVID-19 statistics:
CAMPBELL COUNTY NUMBERS
- First vaccine doses administered: 8,473 (as of June 14)
- Second vaccine doses administered: 7,418 (as of June 14)
- Johnson & Johnson doses administered: 937
- Vaccine counts may lag up to 3 days
- Number of new confirmed cases: 5
- Number of probables: 539
- Number of confirmed cases in last 14 days: 75
- Confirmed total since pandemic began: 4,605
- Number of active cases: 39
- Recoveries: 5,041
- Recoveries in past seven days: 56
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 60
- Hospitalizations today: 4
WYOMING NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 44
- Number of probables: 9,725
- Number of confirmed cases in last 14 days: 679
- Total confirmed since pandemic began: 51,634
- Number of active cases: 481
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 734
- Hospitalizations today: 51
