The Campbell County Commission has welcomed its newest member to the board.
At their regular meeting Tuesday morning, commissioners unanimously selected Colleen Faber to fill the vacant seat on the board that opened up when Mark Christensen resigned at the beginning of the year.
“I’m very humbled,” Faber said after she was selected. “I’m ready to step in and help as much as I can.”
Faber said she has a diverse background having worked in oil and gas as well as agriculture, and she also has done a lot of work with regulations in the energy industry.
With the legislative session starting next week and the county’s budget process following that, Faber said she knows she has her work cut out for her.
“I believe I have the ability to catch up quickly,” she said, adding that she will “really spend extra time and hard work to become more informed and effective.”
She looks forward to getting to work and gaining the trust of county residents and commission staff.
“Our job is to represent the people of Campbell County,” said Commissioner Del Shelstad.
During the Campbell County Republican Party Central Committee meeting Jan. 23, there were 101 ballots cast with up to three names each, and Faber’s named appeared on nearly 70% of them. She received 70 votes, the highest total of any candidate.
That was the biggest point for Shelstad and other commissioners.
“If that’s not the vote of the people, I don’t know what is,” he said.
Commission Chairman D.G. Reardon said he thought Faber was the best candidate of the three “based on the short runway to get up to speed, the willingness to work with others and the understanding of many of the issues facing the county, and the ability to articulate the county’s position and needs.”
The commissioners voted unanimously for Faber. Troy McKeown and Jeff Raney were the other two finalists. During the Jan. 23 GOP meeting, they received 58 and 54 votes, respectively.
The commissioners completed the selection process in less than 40 minutes Tuesday. The last time the commission had a vacancy, the commissioners held 45-minute interviews for each of the three finalists.
This time around, all four of the commissioners were at the meeting when the three finalists were selected. The commissioners didn’t see a reason to put the finalists through another interview process.
Tuesday, each candidate had two minutes to make a statement, and the four commissioners each had two minutes to say something as well.
The Central Committee did a good job vetting the candidates during that meeting, said Commissioner Bob Maul. He thanked the local GOP for providing three qualified candidates to choose from.
The commissioners should have respect for each other despite differing views, and they should come in with an open mind instead of having their minds already made up, Reardon said.
Commissioner Rusty Bell encouraged people to become more involved in the process, including looking at how precinct committee people are selected.
“If you don’t like how your precinct person is voting, you need to let them know,” he said. “And the precinct people, I think they should look at how the voters in their precinct have voted before.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.