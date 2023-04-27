Little Powder School, the only rural school to remain on a five-day school schedule, has passed the first checkpoint on its journey to joining the rest of the rural schools in a four-day school week.
Recluse, 4-J and both schools in Wright, Cottonwood and Wright Junior-Senior High, now follow a four-day schedule. The schools transitioned from five to four-day weeks in 2019.
At a board meeting Tuesday, Campbell County School District trustees unanimously approved alternative calendars at Little Powder for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 school years. The next step is state approval through the Wyoming State Board of Education.
The board votes on the alternative calendars in June.
Why the change?
Little Powder is a K-8 school about 50 miles north of Gillette.
Families and school officials have considered the four-day schedule since other rural schools adopted the schedule four years ago, said Lindy Watt, Little Powder principal. Before switching, they wanted to see any positive or negative effects the changes had on other schools.
“They just wanted to see, would this impact the education of the kids, would it have any detrimental effects?” Watt said.
Watt said the school has had multiple public meetings to hear comments and she personally reached out to every family to make sure she heard feedback from everyone involved in the school. On Wednesday, she sifted through pages of letters parents emailed her in support of the transition.
There were also comments from the students themselves and community members who don’t have kids in school but still have opinions to offer. Parents who have upcoming students also weighed in.
Watt said a couple of families still have reservations but overwhelmingly, parents and families wanted to cut down on bus time and offer an extra day for students to help with duties on their ranches.
To get to school, some students are on the bus for 45 minutes or more each way. In a week, that totals about 7.5 hours of either instructional time or at-home time they’re missing out on, Watt said. By making the four days a week 40 minutes longer, bus time is cut back and instructional time is increased in one fell swoop.
Attendance was also a consideration, since an appointment in Gillette results in a full day absent from school. Not to mention the days students stay at home to help with calving season or moving cattle.
Parents also considered the teaching shortage and burnout in their letters.
“Being out in the country, it’s hard to retain and hire teachers,” Watt said, “so they thought maybe the four-day week would be more appealing. It gives an additional day to plan and is a perk for coming out there.”
Watt added that substitute teachers are extremely difficult to find, so the one less day a week gives teachers a way to fit in appointments they’d otherwise need a sub for. Some had worries that school workers like cooks, secretaries or custodians would take a pay cut due to less hours, but Watt said those hours will remain the same, they’ll simply be allocated differently across four days.
About once a month, students would still meet on Fridays for school and teachers would also meet an additional Friday for a professional day and prep work. The time schedule is tentatively set for 7:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. but Watt said she is still working with transportation to make sure routes are coordinated.
If approved by the state board, Watt will have to submit an annual evaluation showing improvement in student learning and that the school hit goals outlined in the application.
