Brew Fest
People gather for brews and music in the Third Street plaza during Gillette Main Street’s annual Brewfest in 2017.

 News Record Photo/ Ed Glazar

Gillette Main Street is combining its annual Summer Brewfest Car and Bike Show into one event this year.

People can look at cars while enjoying a beverage and some live music from 2-10 p.m. Saturday on the Third Street Plaza.

