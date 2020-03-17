Forty-seven people were without power for about 50 minutes on Monday afternoon.
A piece of buried cable was identified as the cause of the outage on Westover Road, Overdale Drive and Carrington Avenue at around 2:45 p.m., city of Gillette spokesman Geno Palazzari said.
Crews responded quickly to restore power even though the Gillette City Hall had been closed to the public and many nonessential employees earlier in the day for the near future because of the threat of COVID-19.
Minimal staff will be working inside City Hall. What that number turns out being depends on the division, city spokesman Geno Palazzari said.
The city has plans in place to make sure water continues to flow, residents can flush their toilets and flip on light switches. It also will continue operating normal trash routes.
Crews will be available when they are needed, he said. Gillette is expected to receive snow Wednesday night into Thursday and the city will be ready.
“Our crews will be out taking care of it, just like any other time,” Palazzari said.
At City Hall, the city is not allowing face-to-face public interactions with customer service employees,” he said. “Instead, residents can pay their bills by phone or online. If they are unable to perform either task, they could drop off their payments through the drive-up window or drop box. No late fees will be assessed on bills in the near future.”
The Gillette Animal Shelter also has closed to the public and has suspended adoptions, but will still respond to calls. For example, if a resident finds a stray animal, he can contact the shelter and make arrangements to have it picked up, Palazzari said.
The city also altered its Tuesday’s City Council meeting agenda. Items that were scheduled for discussion that were expected to generate public interest were removed and will be brought back at a later date. Those items include ordinances on the city’s skills electronic wagering games and proposed water and sewer rate increases.
The 5:30 p.m. meeting is open to the public, but city officials are urging people to not attend and instead view the meeting as it’s broadcast on Gillette Public Access Channel 192.
Tuesday could also be the last meeting of the month. The council may not meet again until April 7, City Clerk Cindy Staskiewicz said.
The city had a pandemic response plan in place prior to Monday, but “when we started to see what was happening throughout the world and U.S., it probably didn’t go far enough so we did start work on other actions to make sure we are able to continue to provide services,” Palazzari said about Monday’s decisions.
How long City Hall will be closed is unknown. The city stated it will keep in contact with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Wyoming Department of Health and Campbell County Public Health.
In the meantime, Gillette has 150 days cash on hand, which means if it were not to receive another dime it has money to operate for about five months.
“We have reserves for unforeseen circumstances like this,” Palazzari said.
The most important things for the city are to maintain basic services for residents and make sure city employees are healthy, he said.
