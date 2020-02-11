Kayde Blake talks with Katrina Paulson on Tuesday morning as they work out new routes on the rock climbing wall at the Campbell County Recreation Center in preparation for Saturday’s rock climbing tournament. The two spent eight hours stripping the wall bear and two days washing every piece.
Rock climbing jugs sit out on towels at the Rec Center on Tuesday. Kayde Blake and Katrina Paulson took every jug off the wall and washed them before they began putting them back up in new routes for Saturday's rock climbing competition.
The rock climbing wall at the Campbell County Recreation Center will remain closed this week ahead of Saturday’s rock climbing competition.
After spending eight hours stripping the wall bare of all handholds (called jugs), then two days washing every hole, Katrina Paulson and Kayde Blake were busy Tuesday morning putting the jugs back in new route formations.
