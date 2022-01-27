A 73-year-old Gillette man was called by someone claiming to be with Amazon Prime who told him his account had been used to buy a cellphone for $1,400.
The man was told Amazon had deposited $14,000 into his bank account, and that he would need to return the difference in gift cards. The man bought $4,000 worth of gift cards and sent their numbers to the person claiming to be with Amazon.
