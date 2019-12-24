The Gillette Police Department said it does not have a lot of information regarding a suspicious activity that reportedly took place at the Powder Basin Shopping Center on Dec. 17.
At 5:39 p.m., a Gillette resident was leaving Perkins when she reported seeing a towel draped over her sideview mirror that she believed was suspicious. When she got inside her vehicle, she locked the doors, looked around and about that time, someone was leaving the parking lot in a black truck with tinted windows. However, she did not see the person get inside nor knew how many people were in the truck, Police Lt. Brent Wasson said Monday.
