 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Local engineering program readies students for four-year degree

Gillette College Engineering
Buy Now

Gillette college engineering student George Amor takes a phone call Friday as he works his internship at HDR, Inc. in Gillette.

 News Record Photo/Ed Glazar

Not many vehicles grace the parking lot at Gillette College’s main building before 8 a.m.

Gillette College Engineering
Buy Now

Engineering students finish their last day of class Wednesday with teacher Liz Hunter at Gillette College.
Gillette College Engineering
Buy Now

Gillette college engineering student George Amor works Friday at HDR, Inc. in Gillette.
Gillette College Engineering
Buy Now

Soon to be Gillette college engineering graduate George Amor’s credentials at HDR, Inc. in Gillette.
Gillette College Engineering
Buy Now

Gillette college engineering student George Amor takes a phone call Friday as he works his internship at HDR, Inc. in Gillette.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.