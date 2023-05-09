Local engineering program readies students for four-year degree

Not many vehicles grace the parking lot at Gillette College’s main building before 8 a.m.
Once that time hits, the typical morning classes kick in and more and more students show up throughout the day to attend classes, better their intellect and often, build character. But those passing by the lot on Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings throughout the last semester may have noticed the same few vehicles rolling in about 7 a.m.
The cars and trucks would park, students would grab their bags or simply themselves, and then head in to hit the books with engineering instructor Liz Hunter. In class, formulas meshed with shapes, symbols and numbers were emblazoned on the board, showing them how to create relationships when building or designing structures or products.
To most, the symbols look like a mess, especially so early in the morning. But thanks to the Gillette College engineering program, the six students in Hunter’s class are now capable of seeing those relationships where others can’t.
This weekend, Robert Adams, George Amor, Paul Swartz, Josh Guernsey, Cody Homan and Erik Rutledge will graduate from the college with an associate’s degree in engineering. Homan, Guernsey, Swartz and Amor have been accepted into local internships and all six will transfer to complete their degrees at a four-year institution.
For Hunter, it’s a major success as she and Rob Livingston, co-engineering professor, have worked to build up the program that began about five years ago. Now, the two are seeing the students they taught at the community college level graduate and find work in their careers.
Although many look to four-year universities as the only way to begin an engineering journey, the local program shows another option and the students graduating this year advocated for the small classroom size and access to local industries.
Forming relationships
The group of six wasn’t always as closely knit as they were by the end of their Gillette College career.
“When they came in as freshman, in their very first class, I had to force them to talk to each other,” Hunter said.
“Now she has to get us to stop talking,” Guernsey said glibly.
“But that’s also the goal,” Hunter added. “That they form groups and work in groups and build off each other.”
The six gather to study for tests or work through difficult homework. It’s predominantly a hometown crowd with five of the six graduating from Thunder Basin High School at different times. Homan is the sole outlier, making his journey north from Texas to begin the program.
Four of the six will continue their studies in mechanical engineering with Amor choosing civil and Adams opting for chemical. With the program now instilled at the college, Hunter said there are pathways created with different colleges to smoothly transfer all credits into the chosen majors.
Amor’s choice has set him somewhat apart from his peers, but so far he’s not being swayed to the mechanical side.
“So, mechanical (engineering) makes things move, civil makes things stay,” Amor explained.
He pointed out that no one wants a bridge or roads to move, but that’s the opposite for cars and planes, things mechanical engineers can dive into. He’s now working at an internship at HDR Engineering in Gillette, putting together 3-D models and cost analyses.
Amor said he chose the program in Gillette because it’s somewhere he could see himself living and working after he graduates from a four-year institution. He found out about the internship from Swartz who also interned at HDR.
“They like people who are from here, so I think that gives an edge,” Swartz said of the internship process.
Hunter also lined up different organizations for the students to tour, like Dry Fork Mine and L&H Industrial, making sure the students had access to see what they like and don’t like. She said some organizations are now reaching out to her to see if there are any students from the college that could intern, rather than looking at universities right away.
Working through the program, Hunter and Livingston have worked against stereotypes that place community college classes at a lower level than the same courses at a four-year college.
“A misconception people have is that the rigor at a community college isn’t going to be equal to a university, but that’s completely bogus,” she said. “The rigor is the same if not more because we’re fighting that stereotype.”
Swartz spoke to the difficulty of the program that at one point made him consider stopping.
“It’s very hard,” he said. “Just the difficulty of it. But I’m glad I came here. There’s a lot smaller classes and not just a lecture hall.”
He pointed out that trying out engineering at the local level also is cheaper, especially if someone ends up not liking it and drops from the program.
The group said that anyone coming into the two-year degree here can expect a lot of math — Calculus I, II and III — along with in-depth science classes like fluids and biochemistry. Livingston added that the college also has access to hands-on projects. A fluid flow box allows students to place miniature dams in and see what affects the flow of water. Raspberry Shakes, an earthquake measuring device, is also beneath the college and measures earthquake blasts from as far away as the Powder River Basin and Yellowstone National Park.
As this cohort of students moves onto the next level, previous students are now beginning to graduate and enter into the workforce, validating the work that Hunter and Livingston have put in throughout the last five years.
“It really justifies to us that them getting their first two years at the community college level isn’t any sort of detriment to them being successful,” Hunter said. “The ultimate goal is always that when (students) leave, they’ll be able to get a job and support themselves and the community.”
Moving on
On April 26, the group of students walked out of class and into the sunshine while other vehicles made their way into the lot. As others began their work for the day, the group sat on and leaned against the bed of a pickup truck, nonchalant and comfortable after diving into engineering for the last hour.
The camaraderie was evident while they spoke about class and life with smiles and a few shakes of the head. Going into their next year, they’ll have to meet and mesh with fellow students they now know nothing about but now they have the experience and knowledge to know how to do just that.
Five of the six will transfer to South Dakota School of Mines where there’s a 97% placement rate. And in a few years, the odds are, they’ll be working in a well-paying and promising career thanks to the instructors and program of a local community college.
