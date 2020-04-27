Mother Mary Johnson, from left, Annie Johnson, 2, and their black lab "Nissa" gaze in awe as a low rider lifts up on hydraulics along Gillette Avenue on Friday evening. "We just heard the horns and thought we should just go for a walk and see what's going on," Mary Johnson said. "This is awesome for her." Gillette Main Street pulled the event together in attempt to help folks get outside after weeks of staying home for the coronavirus pandemic.
A Cadillac sporting a hydraulic system gets some air while cruising down Gillette Avenue on Friday during a throwback to the good old days where cars would often tout their rides on the weekends around town.
The rumble of American muscle echoed off the storefronts of Gillette Avenue as lines of cool, classic cars and modern-day marvels cruised around the downtown district during the early evening hours Friday.
It was an effort to get cars cruising around to entertain vehicle owners and spectators alike. The throwback to the past was initially sparked by Gillette Main Street.
