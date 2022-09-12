One person has died in a head-on crash between a passenger car and a semi truck Monday afternoon at Northern Drive and Highway 14-16, said Sheriff Scott Matheny.
The Sheriff's Office has not released the identity of the person who died at this time.
Updated: September 12, 2022 @ 6:02 pm
News Record Writer
