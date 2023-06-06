Author visits Gillette, takes on legacy of best-selling series

For the past few decades, Andrew Grant watched as the Jack Reacher series, written by his brother, Lee Child, became a worldwide phenomenon. But up until four years ago, he never thought that it would be up to him to continue the legacy.
Grant was at the Campbell County Public Library Friday evening, signing books and talking to fans of both his own work as well as the Jack Reacher series, which he currently co-writes with Child.
“I love Jack Reacher, except that how did you ever let Tom Cruise play him?” Norine Kasperik asked, referring to the film adaptations.
“That was nothing to do with me,” Grant said with a laugh. “That was my brother.”
Child’s first book in the Jack Reacher series, “Killing Floor,” came out in 1996. It wasn’t until 10 years later that Grant started writing on his own.
He was a big fan of drama and theater, and had even started his own theater company at one point. But that wasn’t paying the bills, so he found work at a telecommunications company. With that job, he was doing so much traveling that he didn’t have much time to catch plays, so he began to read.
He read mostly spy fiction and crime fiction, and one day he was reading a book that started out great, “but as it went on, it got worse and worse and worse.”
By the end of it, Grant came out of that experience thinking he could do a better job writing than this published author.
“That was an itch taking hold, I had to scratch that itch, I had to find out if I could do it,” he said.
He tried writing while working at his full-time job, but that wasn’t really working out, so in 2006, he began writing full time. Then in 2019, his brother came to him with a challenge.
‘The oldest Reacher fan’
Grant calls himself “the oldest Reacher fan.” He read “Killing Floor” while it was written in pencil on yellow paper.
He described it as “the most terrifying reading experience of my life,” not because of the contents of the story but because of the context of the situation.
His brother had recently been fired, and he had a family to take care of and a mortgage to pay off. Child’s plan was to support his family by becoming a writer. And for Grant, it was a scary thought.
“When I was reading this book, I thought, ‘If this book is terrible, not only am I going to be the one who has to tell my brother his book is terrible, but then it’s going to have massive repercussions,’” he said.
As it turns out, “the book was fantastic, there was nothing to worry about,” he said. The Jack Reacher series has since gone on to sell more than 100 million copies worldwide, and two movies and a TV show adaptation have been made.
Jack Reacher’s name isn’t mentioned right away in “Killing Floor.” In fact, it’s not until the reader is deep into the book that it’s revealed.
“I remember very clearly thinking, ‘I don’t know this character’s name, but I know this character,’” Grant said. “It really, really resonated with me right at the beginning.”
Child kept writing Reacher, and the readers kept reading. After the third book came out, Child said he’d finish the Jack Reacher series at 21 books. He later amended this to 24 books, and with each new book, anticipation grew.
“He always promised himself he would not go on too long,” Grant said. “If he felt he couldn’t turn in the same level of quality he’d stop.”
In January 2019, Grant had a book launch event at the Tattered Cover in Denver, and Child went with him. On their way back to Wyoming, out of nowhere Child casually dropped that he was thinking of retiring.
Instead of reacting like a brother, telling Child that he deserved a rest and should enjoy retirement, Grant reacted like a fan would. He didn’t want the series to end.
“For all of those years, I’ve been used to the next Reacher coming out every year,” he said. “I didn’t want there to be no more Reacher.”
So Child suggested that the two co-write the series moving forward. Grant took the challenge on, and on Sept. 1, 2019, Child and Grant started working on the next Reacher book.
They would write together, but when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, they started working remotely. This turned out to be a blessing for the writing process. Before, they would show each other their writing with a bunch of extra commentary.
“You can’t help but say, ‘This is what I’ve done, this is why, this is what it’s leading to, this is what I think is important.’ So when they read it, they’re doing it with that commentary in mind,” he said.
It’s a “bit unrealistic,” Grant said, because when a reader picks up a book from the library or the bookstore, they’re not reading it with the writer’s commentary. Working remotely, while it wasn’t as much fun, was better for the quality and the speed of the writing, he said.
“Lee’s always had a very distinct style, I have had to work very hard to make sure anything I write sounds the same,” he said.
“Reacher’s been like an imaginary extra brother for me for nearly 30 years now,” he said.
So the difficult part is not knowing what Reacher would do in a certain situation, but “putting that down on paper in a way that sounded like it could’ve been written by (Lee).”
Wendy Gray and Katie Sanders were two of many Gillette residents who got books signed by Grant Friday.
Both of them started reading the Jack Reacher series based on their moms’ recommendations. Sanders is eight books in after getting into them a year ago, while Gray has read every Reacher book.
The three that Child and Grant have written together hold up, Gray said. She said she’s read other books where two writers collaborate, and the results have been hit or miss, but not with Reacher.
“I think it’s a very smooth transition,” she said. “Usually on some of these you can tell when the authors switch with the writing. I can’t (with this series), so I’m a fan.”
Grant said that’s been the goal for both himself and his brother, where people go to the library or bookstore looking for the new Jack Reacher, rather than the new Lee Child.
“It takes the emphasis off the author’s name on the cover, puts it on the character the story’s about,” he said.
In Gray’s opinion, at least, the series is in good hands with Grant.
“When he finally takes over the series from Lee, I think it’s going to be just as good,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.