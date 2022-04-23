Gillette is currently under a Level 2 Snow Emergency, effective as of 6:30 a.m. Saturday.
A Level 2 Snow Emergency advises against non-emergency travel. Residents who choose to drive might encounter roads that are impassable, and they will likely interfere with snow and storm damage removal as well as emergency services.
All City facilities are closed for business during a Level 2 Snow Emergency.
The city will announce when the snow emergency is over on its website and social media.
County facilities are closed as well, including the Campbell County Public Library, the Rec Center, the Rockpile Museum and the landfill.
And Interstate 90 from Gillette to the Montana state line is shut down.
