One Campbell County resident was among the eight COVID-19 related deaths most recently recorded by the Wyoming Department of Health on Tuesday.
An older Campbell County man with conditions putting him at increased risk of severe illness died in February. The other seven COVID-19 related deaths included two from Crook County, two from Fremont County, two from Natrona County and one from Laramie County.
With the latest recorded deaths, there have now been 141 COVID-19 related deaths in the county and 1,749 deaths throughout the state since the pandemic began, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
Here are the latest numbers:
CAMPBELL COUNTY NUMBERS
- Fully vaccinated Campbell County populations (as of Feb. 28):
- All county residents: 28.73%
- Children (5-11): 3.64%
- Adolescents (12-17): 14.82%
- Adults (18 and older): 37.04%
- Seniors (65 and older): 66.63%
- Number of new confirmed cases: 5
- Number of probables: 1,162
- Number of confirmed cases in last 14 days: 45
- Confirmed total since pandemic began: 10,896
- Number of active cases: 14
- State numbers do not specify vaccination status
- Recoveries: 11,901
- New deaths: 1
- Overall deaths: 141
- Hospitalizations today: 0 (as of March 7)
WYOMING NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 51
- Number of probables: 32,940
- Number of confirmed cases in last 14 days: 835
- Total confirmed since pandemic began: 122,618
- Number of active cases: 238
- New deaths: 8
- Overall deaths: 1,749
- Hospitalizations today: 33 (as of March 7)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.