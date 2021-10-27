The Campbell County Fire Department and Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash where a person was stuck inside of a pickup truck after colliding with a semi-truck Tuesday morning on Highway 50.
The collision caused significant damage to the pickup truck and trapped one occupant inside. Firefighters were able to remove the occupant from the truck and provide patient care before Campbell County EMS transported that person to the hospital, according to a fire department press release.
