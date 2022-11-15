Gillette College administration began accepting applications for coaching positions last week, in the next step toward the return of athletics at the college in the fall. Will LaDuke is the head rodeo coach, but all other head coach positions for men’s and women’s basketball and soccer and women’s volleyball are now open.
At a meeting Wednesday, Barry Spriggs, vice president of student and academic affairs, said people can find the applications online at Wyoming at Work and they will soon be on HigherEdJobs and the National Junior College Athletic Association website. The positions will remain open until filled and the application shows a projected start date as Jan. 2, 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.