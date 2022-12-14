The Level 2 snow emergency in the city of Gillette Wednesday has been downgraded to a Level 1 emergency as of 4 p.m.
The city advises caution while traveling throughout the city and plows remain out on the roads, according to a city press release.
Windy with occasional snow showers. Low 12F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Updated: December 14, 2022 @ 7:53 pm
