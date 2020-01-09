Michelle Pierce, educator in the northeast Wyoming area with the University of Wyoming Community Development Extension, will discuss strategies to pay down debt during her monthly Money Monday class at the library.
The free class is be from 6-7 p.m. Monday in the Campbell County Public Library. Pierce will discuss how to find out where you spend your money, set goals, save cash, prioritize bills, deal with debt collectors and what local resources are available for help.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.