The novel coronavirus 2019 has derailed many community events over the past two months, but it hasn’t affected local plans to observe Memorial Day.
On Monday — Memorial Day — members of American Legion Post 42, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7756, American Legion Auxiliary District 5 and VFW Auxiliary Post 7756 will be up early to place about 1,000 flags on the graves of military veterans at Mount Pisgah Cemetery.
