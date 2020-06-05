Law enforcement pit their bicycles between the “All Lives Matter” protesters and the “Black Lives Matter” protesters as tensions rise following more than four miles of marching around Gillette Thursday.
Anna Gutierrez screams "Black Lives Matter" as loud as physically possible as she and hundreds of protesters and counter protesters fill the amphitheater at Lasting Legacy Park before heading toward Boxelder Road on Thursday evening.
A truck filled with Donald Trump supporters pass by Campbell County Sheriff's Office officers suited up in riot gear as tensions between the two groups of protesters grow along Gillette Avenue on Thursday.
Janae Young wears a mask reading, "I can't breathe" as she and others gather for a protest throughout Gillette at the steps of the Campbell County courthouse Thursday afternoon. "I feel like police brutality is a growing problem," she said. "It's important to start awareness so the system can be fixed."
