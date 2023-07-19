DRUNKEN DRIVING
ALBERTSONS: A 45-year-old man took a swig of alcohol in front of a police officer after he was stopped as a suspected drunken driver not long after 9 a.m. Tuesday. An Albertsons employee reported that a drunken man had left the store and drove away in a silver vehicle. Officers stopped the 2008 Hyundai not far from the grocery store and he showed signs of being drunk. There were multiple open containers of alcohol in the vehicle, including one unspecified container that he took a drink from in front of the officer. He performed poorly on field sobriety tests and was arrested for driving while under the influence of alcohol, said Police Lt. Jason Marcus.
GARNER LAKE ROAD: A 17-year-old girl was found walking in the middle of the road without clothing on after 1 a.m. Wednesday and was unable to identify her name, where she was going or where she came from. Sheriff’s deputies helped police find the girl reportedly walking in the road and found her near Butler Spaeth Road. They gave her a coat to cover up and she didn’t know who she was or where she was going. Police took over the call and the girl was taken to the hospital where she was eventually identified and her parents were contacted. She admitted to using psilocybin but said she doesn’t remember how she got it, Marcus said.
FIRE
BITTER CREEK ROAD: Firefighters remain at work Wednesday on the Sawmill Dam Fire as about 5.5 acres of timber continue to burn on private land. The fire department received a report of the fire, which was caused by lightning, Tuesday before 2 p.m. Firefighters expect to fight the fire throughout Wednesday with help from the Wyoming State Forestry, according to a fire department press release. Firefighters are also continuing to work on a timber fire on Burlap Road that was started by lightning and is less than an acre. They’re being helped by the Bureau of Land Management on that fire.
ASSAULT
CATTLE DRIVE: Two men allegedly got into a fight over a farewell beer Monday night. A 33-year-old man who left an oil industry job met with another 33-year-old man for a goodbye drink before returning to Oregon. He told Sheriff’s deputies Tuesday that when he got to the other man’s home, the man had been drinking whisky shots while he paced a beer. The other man became confrontational, grabbed the Oregon man by his beard and threw him to the ground, then kicked him. The Oregon man showed deputies his bruised lip and eye. When they talked to the suspect, he would only talk to them in “low-level Spanish,” said Sheriff’s Lt. Paul Pownall. A report has been submitted to the County Attorney’s Office.
CRIMINAL ENTRY
100 BLOCK TABOR LANE: Police investigated a suspected break-in at about 11 p.m. Tuesday after a 38-year-old man reported someone entering his home and knocking on his locked bedroom door. He told police that he was in his room when he heard a knock on his back door. He then heard a knock at his bedroom door and someone tried to enter. He waited it out for about 15 minutes then cleared the home, where he found doors opened but nothing missing. Police found paths in a nearby field and have no suspects, Marcus said. The investigation continues.
CRASH
ADON ROAD: A 20-year-old woman rolled the Ford F-250 she was driving after swerving to avoid an animal that ran on to the road from the borrow ditch Tuesday. The truck made one complete roll off of the road and the woman was able to crawl out to safety, where she met with a 38-year-old man who passed by the rollover. An EMS ambulance took her to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Pownall said.
BREACH OF PEACE
2500 BLOCK SOUTH DOUGLAS HIGHWAY: Neither man chose to seek charges after they got into a parking lot fight Tuesday outside of Auto Zone. Two men, 64 and 41, were apparently fighting over money. The 64-year-old had a head injury after falling and the 41-year-old had a cut lip, but neither wanted to seek charges, Marcus said.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
200 BLOCK COTTONWOOD LANE: A 31-year-old man who fell from a vehicle he clung to as his wife tried driving it away from him refused to explain what happened to police Tuesday night. The 28-year-old woman asked police for a welfare check on the man and to stand by while she packed her belongings to leave. They had apparently been arguing over a lost phone prior to the man clinging to her vehicle and falling. The investigation continues, Marcus said.
