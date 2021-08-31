Habitual criminal enhancements have been added to charges against a Gillette man who sang the “Cops” anthem, “Bad Boys,” while leading police on a car chase after allegedly kidnapping and strangling his wife.

Robbie C. Muller, 32, were added shortly before he was bound over to District Court to stand trial on the two felony charges as well as misdemeanor counts of domestic battery, eluding and interference with a peace officer.

