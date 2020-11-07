Gov. Mark Gordon has ordered that state flags at the Capitol and in Campbell County should be returned to full staff on Sunday.
They were lowered in honor of Rep. Roy Edwards of Gillette, R-HD 53, who died Monday at the Wyoming Medical Center, where he had been taken more than a week earlier.
