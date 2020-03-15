The Star Dance Competition that was scheduled to happen at Cam-plex this weekend was canceled because of concerns over the spread of COVID-19. But whether it’s the first of many or an outlier for the events facility remains to be seen.
“I think we’re just in the first part of it,” Campbell County Public Land Board member Troy Allee said about the potential impact of the virus on upcoming events at Cam-ples. “I think people are going to start wanting to stay home, at least until there is a handle on it.”
Gov. Mark Gordon, who declared a state of emergency in Wyoming on Friday, is recommending communities think twice before allowing events with 250 or more people.
Gillette Mayor Louise Carter-King said she is glad Gordon is being proactive.
“I think that’s very important, because this is going to be tough on our economy just as it is for our entire country,” she said. “This was quite a week with oil tanking, so to speak, and this virus. It kind of has the feel of 2016 when everything went to heck.”
As for Cam-plex, staff are “taking steps to be cautious and safe with events, particularly large events,” said Jeff Esposito, the complex’s manager.
The Thar Ranch Productions Money Run has been going on and continues today at Cam-plex. The Gillette College Rodeo, however, has been canceled as well as a Jehovah’s Witness event April 18-19.
Esposito said nothing has been decided about whether to cancel future events as a precaution because of coronavirus and that includes the annual Northeast Wyoming Contractor’s Association Home Show this weekend.
“Because that event is not moving in until Thursday, we got some time,” he said. “We’re not faced with having to make that decision immediately. We’ll see what new information becomes available because information is changing so quickly.”
He said he wants to touch base with Campbell County Public Health before making any kind of decision.
“We’ll continue to be available and receptive to whatever changes in information they might have should there be any,” he said. “We do not anticipate additional cancellations yet. I don’t know if there will or won’t be.
“This is something that is taking shape week by week and day by day.”
Campbell County Public Health said it has heard Gordon’s request about not holding events with more than 250 people in attendance, said Campbell County spokeswoman Ivy Castleberry.
Dr. Kirtikumar Patel, the county’s public health office, isn’t yet making that an order.
“We are working with events coordinators and facilities to make sure they have signage for people that are coming,” she said. “If anything changes beyond the one confirmed case (as of early Friday afternoon), we will evaluate immediately to see if we need to provide a recommendation.”
In the meantime, Cam-plex is continuing to ensure its facilities are safe for staff and guests, Esposito said.
Custodians are cleaning the facility more often and are using proper chemicals to make sure surfaces are sanitized, he said.
Cam-plex also has provided hand sanitizers to its workers, who also are being told to wash their hands frequently and if they are sick to stay home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.