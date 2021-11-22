A 36-year-old man was arrested for felony shoplifting on Sunday after he was identified leaving Walmart with a cart full of more than $2,000 in unpaid merchandise the night before.
He was seen on video pushing the cart full of unspecified items out of the fire exit Saturday night. Officers contacted him at the Howard Johnson hotel on Sunday, where he allowed them to search his room, said Police Lt. Brent Wasson.
