A man accused of pointing a sawed-off shotgun at a group of deputies before one of them shot him in the arm has been sentenced to 13 to 16 years in prison.

Andrew Lane Crenshaw, 25, was sentenced Jan. 18 to sentences of nine to 10 years in prison, to run concurrent, for two aggravated assault and battery convictions, with an additional four- to six-year sentence for possession with intent to deliver meth to run consecutive to the first two sentences, according to court documents.

