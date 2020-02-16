The Rockpile Museum’s last Family Day of the winter provided kids with various cars to build and play with as part of a STEM activity.
Across four stations — make it move, paper plate balloon car, toilet paper roll race car and car of the future — kids built cars and tested vehicles that could move by the air power of a balloon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.