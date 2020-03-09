Campbell County Firefighters responded to a house fire in the 4906 Forge Court shortly after midnight Saturday.
When they arrived, the single-story home had heavy fire through the main floor and the roof. It took them more than an hour to control the fire. The home’s occupants were in the process of moving, and no one was at home during the fire, according to a fire report
