The Campbell County Republican Party Central Committee met Thursday night and selected three finalists for the open seat on the Campbell County Commission.
Colleen Faber, Troy McKeown and Jeff Raney were the top three vote-getters out of a pool of eight applicants. Their names will be sent to the commissioners, who will pick one of the three.
McKeown and Raney were finalists for the last vacant commission seat at the end of 2018, while Faber’s husband, Elgin, was a finalist that time as well.
Each precinct committee person — 101 were there, either in person or by proxy — was allowed up to three votes. Overall, 101 ballots were cast, and Faber received 70 votes, the most of all the applicants. McKeown came in second with 58, and Raney got the third and final spot with 54 votes.
Robert Palmer was the first man out, coming in fourth with 33 votes.
See Friday's News Record for more on the meeting and vote.
