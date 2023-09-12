Sometimes when a mistake is made, it’s spotted right away, and it’s quickly fixed. Other times, a mistake is made and it goes unnoticed for a hundred years.
For more than a century, an American veteran was buried in Mount Pisgah Cemetery with the wrong headstone.
It wasn’t his name that was incorrect, nor was it his date of birth or the year he died. It was the side he was fighting for.
Since 1916, Private George Henry Eighmy, a Civil War veteran, had a headstone saying he fought for the Confederate States of America.
But thanks to research by the Campbell County Rockpile Museum and volunteers, it was learned that Eighmy actually fought for the Union.
Wednesday morning, Eighmy’s headstone was replaced, correcting a 107-year error, the origins of which still remain a mystery.
Penny Schroder, an educator for the Campbell County Rockpile Museum, and museum volunteer Greg Bennick have been looking at veterans’ graves at Mount Pisgah to see if any of them are missing headstones or have headstones that need to be replaced.
In May, four Spanish-American War veterans and Civil War veterans got new headstones installed.
It was during this process that Eighmy’s grave was rediscovered. He stood out at the time because according to his headstone, he fought for the Confederates in the Civil War. Out of the thousand-plus veterans in the cemetery, he was the only Confederate veteran.
Bennick was intrigued, and he decided to look up more information on Eighmy.
But when Bennick did his research, he couldn’t find anything about Eighmy fighting for the Confederates. At first, Bennick thought there might have been a misspelling of a name or something.
“There’s a million things you’ve got to look at,” he said.
He and Schroder did additional research to see if he was one of the “Galvanized Yankees,” a term used for Confederate soldiers who were captured by the Union and swore allegiance to the United States.
This was not the case for Eighmy. Schroder found Eighmy’s name on the rolls for the 35th New York Infantry, where he spent all of his military service.
Bennick said he and Schroder did not take this lightly. They “exhausted every opportunity” and were careful to make sure they had the right information before starting the process to get a new headstone.
Once that was complete, they went to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and presented them with the problem.
“The VA said if we photograph this stone and say it was placed in error, they’d give him a Union headstone,” Bennick said.
How Eighmy ended up with a Confederate headstone will remain a mystery. There is no family left that could explain how it happened, and the government wasn’t much help either in this area. Before 1950, the VA didn’t keep track of the veteran headstones.
“A family would sign off, the stone would be made and shipped, but they didn’t keep records of it,” Bennick said. “None of that information is available, those records don’t exist.”
Eighmy was born in Sandy Creek, New York, in 1840. At age 20, he joined the 35th New York Infantry.
He served from May 7, 1861, to June 5, 1863. During that time, the 35th New York Infantry, also known as the Jefferson County Regiment, fought in several battles, including the Battle of Antietam, the deadliest single-day battle in American history, and the Battle of Fredericksburg, the largest battle of the Civil War.
Eighmy’s military service ended when the regiment was honorably discharged and mustered out, or disbanded, in 1863.
His life after the war wasn’t boring, Bennick said. Eighmy married four or five times and served not one but two prison sentences.
In April 1887, Eighmy and his son-in-law, Hugh Collins, were found guilty of first-degree murder in Norton County, Kansas.
Collins saw a suspicious man on his property, and he alerted Eighmy. Together they lay in the weeds and waited for the man to come back.
The man, who was riding a pony, went onto their property and left twice. He came back a third time. When Collins asked him who he was, the man didn’t say a word. Collins and Eighmy shot at the man, and Eighmy’s shot ended up killing him.
After serving a prison sentence, Eighmy eventually made his way to Fruita, Colorado. While there, he was found guilty of grand larceny and served more time in prison.
He eventually made it to Campbell County, where he spent the last few years of his life. In 1916, Eighmy died suddenly from a heart attack in 1916 while at his ranch in Spotted Horse.
“Following a hearty meal … he went to lie down for a short time but shortly afterward his wife was attracted to strangling sounds issuing from the vicinity of the couch,” the Gillette News reported.
His wife called out to the hired man for help, but Eighmy died before any relief could be given.
For Bennick and Schroder, projects like this one are about making sure veterans get the recognition they deserve, and in this particular case, making sure the history is correct.
“It’s our experience that after two generations people are pretty much forgotten,” Bennick said. “They have nobody to check on their stuff and make sure that their graves are tended.”
Doing this research now will pave the way for future historians, Bennick said, setting them up for success. Some of those buried in the cemetery still have people around who can tell their stories, but as time goes on, more stories will be left by the wayside, Bennick said.
“We’re just trying to take care of the folks that don’t have anybody else to take care of them.”
Yet another great story about tributes to our Veteran community (irrespective of time periods) and the great research by our dedicated museum staff. I was completely unaware that our local cemetery is honored by the presence of Veterans dating back to the Civil War. Truly impressive! We love living in Gillette.
