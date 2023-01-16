Campbell County Public Land Board members approved the design of a road and walking path that would connect from Boxelder Road, east of Morningside Park, to South Garner Lake Road, near the Energy Exhibits, fulfilling a requirement of the contract with the International Pathfinders Camporee.
The design calls for the road to begin east of the Boxelder RV Park and run north from Boxelder Road, turn west behind the horse stalls and fair barns then continue through the back of the campus until hitting Garner Lake Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.