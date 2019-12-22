The city of Gillette is moving closer to an agreement to provide the Campbell County School District with two police officers to serve as full-time school resource officers.
The school board in November agreed to enter into formal negotiations with the Police Department and Campbell County Sheriff’s Office to hire additional SROs.
A potential agreement would hash out details such as the cost of adding officers, how long they would work within the district as well as vehicle and equipment costs.
The district would pay for any added resource officers in the schools.
There now are four school resource officers shared across the district’s 24 schools. At the start of the school year, one was based out of both Sage Valley and Twin Spruce junior high schools, one each at Thunder Basin and Campbell County high schools and another at both Wright Junior-Senior High School and Cottonwood Elementary School in Wright.
The Sheriff’s Office has since loaned out a deputy to Sage Valley so all four secondary schools in the district are covered for the current school year.
A separate agreement with the Sheriff’s Office would add two SROs at elementary schools. But a potential agreement with the city could allow for a police officer to serve as a school resource officer at Sage Valley. The deputy at Sage Valley could then be reassigned as a floating SRO at the elementary level and/or assist a DARE officer.
An SRO’s main job is “to mainly be available to handle calls,” said Campbell County Sheriff Scott Matheny.
But if there is not a big call load, they also could assist the secondary DARE officers. If something were to happen while they are helping with DARE, they would leave to address the issue, he said.
“I am in support of adding more school resource officers to the school district,” City Councilman Shawn Neary said. “I think it’s a move in the right direction and I like the plan that the (police) chief has laid out moving forward.”
Councilman Bruce Brown also likes the idea.
“I think having SROs in the schools is important,” he said.
The city wants to put a potential school resource officer agreement on a meeting agenda for discussion in January. As for the school district, the school resource officer discussion is part of a more broad set of security policies that includes allowing trained, armed staff in schools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.