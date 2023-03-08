County Commission candidates
Buy Now

Scott Clem asks a question about an amendment to voting during the Campbell County Republican Party forum to choose three finalists for an open seat on the County Commission on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022 at Cam-plex Heritage Center in Gillette.

 News Record File Photo

The Campbell County Republican Party Central Committee elected new officers Monday night.

More than 120 precinct committee people showed up to the Campbell County Public Library Monday to listen to the candidates and to cast their votes.

(1) comment

Howie Dewitt

Scott Clem is an election denying, insurrection supporting, antivax, climate change denying, anti-lgbtq, religious extremist. A cursory look at his Facebook page will confirm it. Bravo, Campbell County.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.