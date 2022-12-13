The annual Pat Weede Memorial Wrestling Tournament kicks off once again this week at the Cam-plex Wyoming Center. The tournament starts at 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. Saturday.
Janelle Catlin, vice president of the Gillette Wrestling Club, said this year’s competition is bringing in 16 teams from five states and will include a new girls division. In April, the Wyoming High School Activities Association approved the sanctioning of girls wrestling as an official high school support.
