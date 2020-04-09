Appleebee's has decided to continue its Grab & Go breakfast each Saturday while its dining room is closed.
For $3, the Flapjack Breakfast To Go will be from 9-11 a.m. and includes three pancakes, two pieces of bacon and juice. People can just drive up and order. It isn't available through delivery or online.
