The Campbell County Attorney’s Office won’t be sitting in on the meetings of the Campbell County Public Library Board for the foreseeable future.

Way to use that tax payer money! With all the talk about wasteful spending from the commissioners, it's great they want to spend money on an outside attorney instead of the one we already pay for.

So...the County Attorney isn't telling them the answers they want to hear but actually advising with SOUND LEGAL advice? So just spend tax payer money to hire your own attorney with no government experience? Colleen keeps talking about how disciplined they have been with budget spending but I don't think that applies to the massive legal fees they just continue to gather.

