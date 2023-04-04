CRIMINAL ENTRY
CONSTITUTION DRIVE: Officers are investigating someone who entered a 34-year-old woman’s apartment and took food out of the refrigerator and freezer, tipped over a nightstand and broke her TV Monday night. Police Deputy Chief Brent Wasson said that officers were called to the apartment because of an open door and they reached the 34-year-old who lives in the apartment. The woman said she left her apartment at about 8 p.m. and closed the door but didn’t lock it. Nothing seems to be missing and damage is estimated at $150.
CRASH
RENO DRIVE: An 18-year-old man crashed his grandfather’s green and silver 1994 Chevy Silverado truck into a light pole near Tru Tech Products in Wright Monday night. The man said he wasn’t driving faster than 20 mph when he lost control of the truck and couldn’t stop on the slick roads. The light pole was completely destroyed and he was ticketed for speed too fast for conditions, Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds said. Deputies called the city of Wright to report the damaged pole and damage to the truck is more than $1,000.
4400 BLOCK POLLY AVENUE: A 23-year-old woman was not ticketed after she ran into a tree with her 2009 Ford truck late Monday night. The woman lost control of the truck and hit the tree, causing about $350 in damage, Wasson said. Damage to the truck is more than $1,000.
PROBATION VIOLATION
1300 BLOCK LIMECREEK AVENUE: A 31-year-old man was arrested late Monday evening for public intoxication, breach of peace and probation violation. The man’s 31-year-old girlfriend called officers to report that he was intoxicated and when they arrived he was drunk and shouting profanities. Wasson said the man is on unsupervised probation with alcohol restrictions.
IDENTITY THEFT
700 BLOCK SAKO DRIVE: A 43-year-old man reported that someone may have used his identity to open a Valero credit card account for fuel. Someone tried to charge $243 to the account in Florida but the man was able to stop the payment from going through by calling the company. Wasson said the man was concerned that his identity may have been stolen.
BREACH OF PEACE
4300 BLOCK QUARTER HORSE AVENUE: A 51-year-old woman called officers Monday afternoon to report that her estranged husband, 49, was trying to enter their home. When officers arrived, the two were arguing and the man gathered some things to stay at a hotel. He allegedly damaged furniture inside the home when he grabbed his things. The items were shared property and Wasson said the man’s probation officer was contacted.
SUSPENDED DRIVING
4J ROAD AND VIVIAN STREET: Officers ticketed a 38-year-old man for driving with a suspended license, expired registration and no proof of insurance Monday afternoon. They pulled over a 2007 Toyota after they saw expired registration from June 2021, Wasson said.
EMS CALL
TASSEL AVENUE: A 51-year-old woman was taken to the hospital by Emergency Medical Services Monday afternoon. The woman was unresponsive and wouldn’t wake up, Reynolds said.
