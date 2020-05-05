A 12-year-old girl was not seriously hurt after being hit by a 59-year-old man driving a red Toyota Tundra on Monday morning.
The man was on the Interstate 90 westbound exit ramp about to turn right when the girl started walking in the crosswalk. He did not see her and "bumped" her, Police Lt. Brent Wasson said.
