A Give Back Mat class headed by Felicia Messimer-Shannon begins at 5:45 p.m. Monday at Wyoming Art and Frame.
Money raised will go to the Lighthouse Humane Society. The class will last between 35-45 minutes and will be at a beginner to medium level to help strengthen attendees’ cores.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.