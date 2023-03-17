Give Back Mat class
Goats take interest in Tara Beard, left, and Marci Kehli, who visited with goats in November 2022 during a goat Pilates fundraiser put on by Felicia Jane Pilates at Mike and Erin Galloway’s ranch south of Gillette. Another Give Back Mat class will begin at 5:45 p.m. Monday with most of the money supporting the Lighthouse Humane Society.

 News Record File Photo

A Give Back Mat class headed by Felicia Messimer-Shannon begins at 5:45 p.m. Monday at Wyoming Art and Frame.

Money raised will go to the Lighthouse Humane Society. The class will last between 35-45 minutes and will be at a beginner to medium level to help strengthen attendees’ cores.

