For the first time in more than two months, no new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Wyoming.
According to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily novel coronavirus update posted Friday afternoon, the number of confirmed cases of the virus remains at 608, which includes 17 for Campbell County.
So far, 12 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19 in the Cowboy State.
The last time the state went 24 hours without a new confirmed case was March 16.
The state also reports 195 probable cases, which combines with confirmed for a tally of 803 virus cases, of which 551 have recovered.
The state also is closing in on 20,000 tests either completed by the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory in Cheyenne or by commercial labs. The 19,601 tests include 9,223 at the state lab and 10,378 from other labs.
In Campbell County, 584 tests have been reported. Along with 13 probably cases, the county also has 25 reported recoveries of its 30 confirmed and probables.
Fremont County continues to lead the state with 213 confirmed cases, or 36% of Wyoming’s COVID-19 count. With 121 cases, Laramie County also is in triple figures. Teton County has 69 cases and Natrona 54 before the county numbers take a big dive to 17 for Campbell and Sweetwater counties.
Only one of the state’s 23 counties — Weston — remains virus-free, according to the Department of Health.
