A GCR Tires and Service employees came to work Tuesday to find dozens of semi-truck tires missing from the company’s lot off Highway 14-16.
One store employee reported finding the fence leading to the tires cut in two separate places. Inside the yard, a shipping container that had been filled with semi-truck tires was completely cleaned out, said Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds.
