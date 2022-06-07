Gillette police responded around 9 p.m. Monday to a report of shots fired at a residence in the 500 block of Oregon Avenue.
While on their way to the residence, witnesses reported that the suspects had already left the area. The two men, both 37, were later found and stopped in a 2015 Dodge Ram in the 700 block of Overdale Drive, said Police Deputy Chief Brent Wasson.
