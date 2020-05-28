Gillette College sophomore Mason Archambault, accompanied by his goldendoodle Enzo, heads into his Tanner Village resident suite to pack his belongings Tuesday. Archambault is transferring to the University of South Dakota this fall to play basketball.
Local community college students have been receiving federal money to help with coronavirus-related expenses.
The Northern Wyoming College Community District received $1.2 million in federal dollars as part of the coronavirus relief act. That was split $600,000 to go to the district, and the remaining $600,000 to students.
