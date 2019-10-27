Chantelle Fosen has never entered the annual Charity Chili Cook-Off before, but she had extra motivation to this year.
Fosen’s mom, Lavonn Orkney, died from cancer a year ago and she decided to enter the family’s green chili recipe. It’s a favorite that Orkney, her mom and grandmother before them made over the years.
“I wanted to do it because of mother,” Fosen said.
Fosen said she also came to the cook-off to have fun, win and let “people experience the chili we love so much.”
Her team includes boyfriend Alex Evenson, who contributed a turkey chili that consisted of a variety of ingredients like sweet potatoes. They shared their chili inside a station paying tribute to “Stranger Things,” a science fiction and horror television program.
The “Stranger Things” team was among a couple dozen at Saturday’s 34th annual Charity Chili Cook-off at the Cam-plex Central Pavilion. It’s a fundraiser for the YES House and Council for Community Services.
“I think it’s a great community event,” said Laurie Edwards, head of judging. “Everyone comes out. It’s always one of the big events of the year.”
Taste-testing
The cook-off featured 19 red chili entries, 18 green chili, 12 salsa and four entries for guacamole. The concoctions ranged from spicy to mild and the chili featured meats ranging from beef to pheasant. There were even servings of sweet mesquite bacon that Brittany Dotson and the team of Toddler Town Learning Center made.
Judges had the unenviable task of deciding which chilis, salsas and guacamoles they liked best.
Mike Lucy has been a judge for five years and before that he was a cook-off competitor.
“I like fresh tomatoes, herbs. I like spicy food, ” he said. “I like a certain amount of burn, not too much. I just like the different flavors.”
Judge Scotty Hayden said the chili was better Saturday than a year ago.
“People are trying different things” with their chili recipes, he said.
“The green chili is always the best,” said Tia Scott, a cook-off attendee. “I like how there’s different kind of meat.”
Bridger Vaselin attended his second cook-off Saturday and said she enjoyed one of the salsa entries.
“I like how it’s not in chunks” she said.
Melissa Sturdevant also likes a diversity in taste.
“I like to taste the salt, the garlic, but it has to have the right texture too,” she said.
Sturdevant was judging for the fourth year and said she enjoys seeing what residents come up with or “their own spin on it.”
A friendly competition
Tami Erb is a fixture at the cook-off. Saturday was her 24th competition.
“I like the cooking part of it,” she said.
Erb and the rest of First Interstate Bank’s four-person squad dubbed the Garden Gnomes used fresh green chilis from New Mexico with a couple of secret ingredients they wouldn’t reveal.
“It’s my favorite thing in the whole world,” teammate Heather Arambel said about the chili.
There is not a doubt about their motivation, the Garden Gnomes were there to win.
“It’s sort of a friendly competition,” Erb said.
A booth to their right paid tribute to the Adams Family, where members of Jamie Pedersen Real Estate and Horace Mann Insurance were doing their first cook-off.
“We thought it would be fun,” Tarya Nemec said. “Of course, we’d like to win and get our faces out there.”
It will be at least a week before it’s known just how much this year’s cook-off raised for the YES House and Council of Community Services, said cook-off committee member Kay Praska.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.