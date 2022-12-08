Capt. Dan Smith, center, of the Campbell County Fire Department, walks toward a burning car with fire recruits Cole Thomas, left, and Devan Stricker during a training exercise in 2018. The fire department is eyeing a new training tower and potentially moving its training site location.
If the Campbell County Joint Powers Fire Board decides that it wants to move the fire department’s training center, there is the potential for a land swap between the fire board and the Campbell County Commission.
Earlier this year, the commissioners asked the fire board to look into what it would take to move the Alan Mickelson Fire Training Center. The facility is on land that is valuable for economic development, especially given its proximity to the railroad.
