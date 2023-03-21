Members of Gillette Community Theatre’s cast of “Clue: On Stage” rehearse a scene Thursday, March 9, at the Boys and Girls Club in Gillette. The performances will take place at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and March 31 and April 1 at the Cam-plex Heritage Center Theater.
Those looking to solve a mystery can stop on by the Heritage Center Theater at 7 p.m. Friday or Saturday at Cam-plex for the performance of “Clue: On Stage” by the Gillette Community Theatre.
The show features the beloved movie and board game characters: Miss Scarlet, Mrs. Peacock, Mrs. White, Mr. Green, Professor Plum and Col. Mustard. The play is directed by Johanna Cryer and assistant directed by Mike Conway. It is sponsored in part by the Nick Carter Law Firm.
