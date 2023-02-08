Anyone wanting to make a gift for a special someone can drop in at the public library from now through Feb. 14 at the technology center.
People can create their own valentine’s cards or paper basket of flowers on the library’s Cricut machine that is available for public use. Help is also available if needed.
