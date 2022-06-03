Rehab Solutions Physical Therapy has put together a community event for everyone going through cancer treatment or a survivor of treatment from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 7 at the Campbell County Public Library.
The free event will feature local services including beauty recommendations, lash extensions mastectomy prosthetics and counseling.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.